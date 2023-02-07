Protect Earth, an environmental charity, is helping to restore the ancient woodland of High Wood near Liskeard back to a temperate rainforest.
Before Christmas 2022, Phil Sturgeon, chairman of the charity, and his team of volunteers were working to complete a regenerative thinning process to called ‘continuous cover forestry’ of the trees used for timber production, to make way for native trees such as Oak and Silver Birch.
Now the team have returned to the forest to complete the next step of the process.
Phil said: “Thanks to an army of volunteers coming by over the week, we’ve planted 900 of the right trees and removed 1,000 of the wrong trees at our ancient woodland High Wood, in Liskeard.”
To find out more visit www.protect.earth