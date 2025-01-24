A HIGH yielding, mixed-use property in the heart of Liskeard town centre is heading to auction next month.
The property in Market Street, which is fully let at £24,600 per annum, comprises a ground floor commercial unit with three self-contained flats above – has a freehold guide price of £190,000 plus.
It is among 174 lots in the first sale of 2025 being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Thursday, February 6.
Auction Appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This mixed-use property comes to auction fully let with a high yield. It is well located in Liskeard town centre and offers the opportunity for a successful bidder to make an immediate return on their investment.”