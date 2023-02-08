A property developer has donated a heart warming sum to a pre school in Saltash to support them in the upkeep of their space.
Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter donated £1,500 to Landulph Under Fives Pre school in Saltash, as part of the leading house builder’s commitment to their Community Initiative fund.
The local preschool, which is situated only three miles from the housebuilders Treledan development, offers a space for children to be themselves, to explore the world around them and learn through play. The donation will help towards the general management and upkeep of the school.
Melissa Kellow, secretary on the committee for Landulph Under Fives, said: “The committee and staff at Landulph Under Fives are very grateful for the donation that we received from Barratt David Wilson Homes, as it has saved a small rural preschool from closure.
“The preschool is run by a committee of volunteers and relies on fundraisers and donations to ensure that the preschools future is protected. It is an important community asset which has been a part of the parish since 1947.”
Nicki Reid, sales director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, added: “It’s really wonderful that we can support the local preschool as part of our Community Initiative fund. As leading housebuilders we want to ensure that we give back to the communities where we build. The staff and volunteers at Landulph Under Five, do an exceptional job and I’m thrilled that this donation will help keep the lovely preschool open.”