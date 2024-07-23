YOUNGSTERS have raised cash for their local church with a whole-school ‘Proms on the Playground’.
Pupils at St Mellion Primary School hosted the concert and were able to contribute £280 towards the St Melanus Parish Church repair fund.
“The whole school participated in singing various pieces, and there were some solos with pupils on guitar, saxophone, keyboard and clarinet,” said teacher Luke Kowalski.
“The event brought many members of the local community to our playground. The church requires work predicted to cost £15,000, so as a school we thought we would do our bit to support our small community.”