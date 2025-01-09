A prominent councillor has denied Cornwall Council car parks are being sold off.
Cllr Olly Monk, the Cabinet member for planning and housing says the proposal is to lease the car parks to Cormac, an arm’s length company of the unitary authority, to enable an ANPR parking system to be introduced.
A campaign has been launched to oppose the plans titled “Sort It Out, Don’t Sell It Off” following the unitary council proposing to transfer 28 of its car parks in a bid to save £9-million.
Campaigners fear the plans will result in higher parking fees, will limit affordable access to beaches, town centres, and essential services and that businesses in town centres could see a drop in footfall if affordable parking is lost.
They also fear the plans could have a detrimental effect on residential areas if free winter parking is slashed.
But Cllr Monk states he has several red lines if he is to support the plans, which include keeping free winter parking, ensuring overnight parking is free in existing locations, and that charges remain consistent with other Cornwall Council car parks.
Cllr Monk, the Cornwall councillor for Newquay Trenance said: “The carparks are not being sold off.
“That’s been made clear from the start. Anyone saying they are is misleading the public.
“They are being leased to Cormac, which is owned by Cornwall Council.
“Cormac will then be able to run them using ANPR.
“My red lines are that any carparks transferred maintain their current charging structures including any existing winter free and overnight parking free periods.
“Cormac will operate the carparks within a set of conditions which will ensure that charging remains in line with the current charging rates.
“Any operator that runs the carparks will have to show that they can run them in a consistent manner and not operate them like some of the other private companies running private carparks who often face criticism for being overly aggressive.”