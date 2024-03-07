A PROMINENT Callington shopfront will be going up for auction and is due to be sold by former BBC TV star Scott Gray of ‘Homes Under the Hammer’ in association with Stratton Creber Commercial.
The Victorian period building in the heart of the town centre in Fore Street is on the market for offers in excess of £95,000.
Scott Gray, who many Cornish people will recognise from his time on the popular daytime series, will be leading the sale through his online streaming service at 247 Property Auctions.
Mr Gray, said: “The corner building in 56 Fore Street includes a retail unit with double aspect display windows and flexible internal space over three floors.”
“It has self-contained upper parts suitable for office space, stores, or residential uses Subject to Planning Permission.”
“The landmark building is freehold with vacant possession on completion of sale and will go up for auction later this month,” he said.
Scott has his eye on other properties throughout Cornwall, and been running his own business at 247 Property Auctions for nearly four years, and sold over £35-million in value across the South West and UK.
Anyone looking for more information about the Callington sale, or more details about his online auctions, can be found on www.247propertyauctions.co.uk