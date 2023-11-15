A prolific Bodmin shoplifter has been jailed for six months.
Daniel Blake, 43, of no fixed abode, is no stranger to the courts, with a long string of offences and previous jail sentences given.
He had been charged with three counts of theft and one of fraud.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "On November 13, a prolific shoplifter was arrested (again!) for numerous offences. Plain clothed officers from the Servator team were in the Bodmin area and, alongside other tasks, were asked to keep an eye out for this male who had evaded recent attempts at his arrest.
"He had also failed to turn up at court so was wanted on warrant. He was kept in police custody overnight and this morning he appeared at Magistrates Court and was sentenced to 180 days in prison (6 months) - an excellent result."
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed Mr Blakes' identity, adding: "Daniel BLAKE, aged 43, of no fixed abode, Bodmin was charged with three counts of theft and one of fraud."