Play areas, nurseries and skate parks are among the projects across Cornwall to share almost £1.8m in grants.
Successful projects to benefit children and young people have received funding in the third round of Cornwall Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund following a vigorous and competitive application and selection process.
The successful projects include Saltash Town Council receiving £75,000 to provide new play equipment at Honeysuckle Close and Grassmere Way in Pillmere for children aged 12 and under.
Bude Town Council £100,000 for the Bude Wheeled Sports Project to enhance Bude Skate Park to improve provision of youth facilities.
Callington Primary School £100,000 to redesign and refurbish the school’s nursery.
The project will enable the school to increase the number of nursery places available, create a sensory room to support children with special educational needs and improve all weather outdoor provision and resources.
Chacewater Parish Council £39,999.99 for the Twelveheads Recreation Ground upgrade project, which will create a modern and exciting playground suitable for toddlers and children.
Children’s Sailing Trust £55,872 to develop infrastructure on the far ‘South Bank’ shoreline at Trevassack Lake to increase provision of inclusive services for children and young people.
Fowey Town Council £80,000 to replace ageing play equipment and provide new recreational and leisure facilities at Squires Field Recreational Area.
Fraddon Millennium Green Trust £42,000 for ongoing improvements to Fraddon Millennium Green, including replacing a key item of play equipment and safety surfacing.
Gwealan Tops Adventure Playground, Redruth £94,960 for the Play and Diversity Project, to create a play space for disabled and neuro divergent children.
Indian Queens Under 5's £70,000 for the Indian Queens Pre-School Refurbishment project which includes the installation of an improved heating / air cooling system and a new kitchen.
Landulph Parish Council £100,000 to move and integrate Landulph Pre School into Landulph Primary School by building an extra classroom.
There has also been £23,400 funded to replace ageing play equipment at Penyoke Playpark in Cargreen.
Madron Parish Council £100,000 for the King George V Wheeled Sports/Skate Park and play area. To install a skate park on the playing Field and to improve the current younger children’s play area facilities.
Marazion Town Council £28,000 for the refurbishment of Folly Field Play Area, which includes providing play equipment which will be inclusive and accessible to all children.
Menheniot Sports Association £40,000 to renovate a multi-use games area, including replacing the surfacing and floodlights.
The Public Open Space team, Cornwall Council £100,000 to rejuvenate Trenance Play Area and Adventure Park in Newquay. They will be working with the local community to install new play equipment at the park.
St Allen Parish Council £66,166 to improve access and facilities available at Zelah Playing Field to appeal to wider age group.
St Ives Town Council £80,000 for the Carbis Bay Green Infrastructure and Play project which aims to reimagine green and play spaces. This funding will support Stage 1 to enhance Richmond Park with planting, growing space, play and gym equipment.
St Just in Penwith Parish Council - £60,000 to provide all weather, accessible and modern equipment at Pendeen play park.
St Mabyn Primary School £20,000 for the redevelopment of the school’s Early Years and Key Stage One provision.
St Minver Community Hub CIO £75,136.23 to establish a community hub building with comprehensive facilities for wide ranging activities for all ages with particular focus on developing young people through Scouts, Guides and junior football organisations.
St Sampson Parish Council £20,000 to support the refurbishment of Golant Playground, to include new equipment replacing the majority of the current playground items which are at end of life or have already been removed.
St Teath Parish Council £65,000 to buy additional land to support recreational activities, to create a wildflower footpath and to upgrade the changing room facilities at the football club.
Friends of Sennen School £43,835 for Sennen’s community green space, ‘Garden of Hope for All to Grow’. A child, and young people focused community movement to rewild Sennen’s only green community space.
Friends of Summerfields Park, Saltash £42,000 for Summerfields Play Phase Two to furnish the park with remaining play equipment, slide, seesaw, spinning play equipment and additional bench, as well as natural planting, adding bug boxes and bird houses.
Torpoint Town Council £85,000 to design, construction and build a 9v9 3G Pitch on the grounds of Torpoint Community College
Wadebridge School £100,000 to build a 3G pitch on school land to support school expansion and provide modern facilities.
Youth Cafes Cornwall CIC £65,046.33 to expand the Furry Youth Café in Helston to enable crucial services to continue to be delivered to significantly more young people in need.
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning, said: “The Community Infrastructure Levy allows us to raise funds from new developments and pass this on to community projects making a real difference.
“With this funding we are able to support many worthwhile schemes and organisations working to improve facilities and access to opportunities.”
The Community Infrastructure Levy payments are set aside to be spent on infrastructure projects to benefit communities and support development.
Between 15 to 25 per cent of the levy goes to the town or parish council where the development has taken place.
The remaining CIL collected is used to deliver infrastructure that will help alleviate the wider impact of development.
Applicants needed to show how there was local need and community support for their project, as well as how the projects will directly support children and young people in their area.
A fourth round of the CIL Fund is expected be the launched in the spring. More information on CIL and previous rounds of the fund are available at www.cornwall.gov.uk/cil
Film features completed project by previous CIL fund recipient at Perranarworthal