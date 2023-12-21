A NEW project to bring more biodiversity to urban areas across Cornwall is being launched in the new year after receiving a government cash boost.
Urban Green Shoots will create more nature-rich spaces in communities from next month until March 2025.
The £1.09-million project is being led by Cornwall Council’s natural environment team with £975,000 funding from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
It will focus on locations that would benefit most from environmental improvements such as new planting, better access and places to attract wildlife.
Urban Green Shoots will also encourage residents to get involved in caring for the enhanced spaces through gardening events and activities.
It follows the recent award-winning Making Space for Nature project which transformed 27 sites in nine towns across Cornwall.
Cllr Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said:
“Urban Green Shoots is aimed at bringing nature closer to the communities which are often least able to access nature-rich spaces.
“Our work in tackling the climate and ecological emergencies highlight a clear need to increase nature and wildlife in multiple areas across Cornwall.
“There is also a need to increase the quality of green spaces in towns and what they offer to people.
“We want our green spaces to provide pollinator habitat, shade, an increase in valuable flood protection and pollution control, to make town greenspaces more attractive and interesting places to relax and spend time in, and help communities increase their use of green spaces to contribute to healthy living.”