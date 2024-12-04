A PLAN to develop the UK’s first wetsuit recycling facility is among eight new projects funded by Future Fibres Network Plus.
Future Fibres Network Plus – which aims to bring environmental science into the heart of the UK fashion, clothing and textile sectors – is a network led by the University of Exeter, collaborating with the universities of Leeds, Huddersfield and Plymouth, University of the Arts London, and the UK Fashion and Textile Association.
Research has shown many wetsuits are made from neoprene – but the UK currently has no way of recycling them, meaning over 380 tonnes is burned or landfilled each year.
Led by the University of Plymouth and working with industry partner Circular Flow Ltd, it will examine the scope for developing a UK neoprene recycling facility to help make the surfing and diving industry more circular or sustainable.
Circular Flow already has a facility in Bulgaria, but establishing one in the UK – home to some of the world’s most popular surfing locations – would be a significant development.
“Many of those who buy and wear wetsuits have a genuine interest in the environment, and therefore in the sustainability of these products. However, wetsuits are one of the hardest products to recycle and the possibility of opening a recycling facility in the UK is very exciting,” said Emma Major-Mudge, Head of Sales and Commercial Partnerships at Circular Flow.
Dr Kayleigh Wyles, associate professor in environmental psychology at the University of Plymouth, added: “Our project will investigate the level of interest among UK businesses for returning end-of-life wetsuits and accessories to a facility where they can be turned into new and useful products.”
If the findings suggest there is sufficient support for a neoprene recycling facility, the team will develop an investment pack to share with funders to help build it.