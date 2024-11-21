A PROFESSIONAL driver in Cornwall has issued advice on how motorists can drive safely in the snow.
Snow and inclement weather conditions have brought disruption to Cornwall’s roads this morning.
A number of schools are closed, with major disruption on a number of roads, including the A30.
Chris Terry, the owner of the Bude based Little White Taxi, which operates taxi and private hire in a former London cab has issued advice on how best to stay safe in snow.
He said: “Here are a couple of tips on snow driving from an experienced professional driver and qualified IAM observer:
“1) Be VERY gentle with the controls of your vehicle.
“2) Look as far ahead as you possibly can (you should be doing this anyway), and plan to stop your vehicle WELL before you need to. If you find you have grip, that's great, but if you start sliding you'll have time to deal with it.
“3) If you start sliding whilst braking DON'T PANIC, release the brakes and re apply gently.
“4) If you start sliding whilst in a bend or turning, DON'T PANIC, steer into the direction the vehicle is going. The tyres may find grip again.
“5) Turn the radio down. Listen to your tyres. They make a rumbling noise / swishing noise on the road. If they go silent you're probably on ice. (Black ice is the real danger as it can't be seen on the road.) Be very gentle with the controls and pay close attention to how your vehicle reacts to your input.
“6) 4x4, ABS and traction control are useful tools but will not compensate for bad driving or poor planning. 4x4 drivers, remember that you still have to stop just like the rest of us inferior 2x4 drivers!
“7) Use caution and slow down. Your journey isn't THAT important to risk ending up in the hedge, or putting someone else in the hedge!
“Prepare for your journey. Carry a charged phone, spare warm clothing, torch and suitable walking shoes. Consider a flask and food. Consider a shovel and a lidded bucket of rocksalt.
“Vehicles with narrow tyres, automatic gearboxes and rear wheel drive will fare much better in these conditions and be safe.”
