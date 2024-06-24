A TALK about the work of the Fowey Mission to Seafarers has been given at a meeting of the Probus Club of St Austell.
Mission port welfare officer Evette Hall told club members that the movement traces its roots to the mid-1850s but the work at Fowey dates back to 1920 with the present base at Fowey Docks opening in 2011.
The centre provides a bar and rest facilities, as well as a chapel. When ships’ crews are in port for more than a day or two, additional services are offered including wi-fi access for messaging home and outings to local places of interest and local shops.
It is not only cargo ship crews who receive support from the mission but also staff from the liners that visit Fowey.
Evette said a particular concern was over female workers who received unwanted attention.
Although the mission is part of a countrywide and international movement, it is self-funding. The centre hosts an annual art exhibition which is a major fundraiser and also receives support from local churches.
The seafarers visiting the mission speak a variety of languages and do not necessarily have English as a second tongue.