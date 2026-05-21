PRINCE William visited Nansledan on Thursday to view the new high street project under construction.
The Duke of Cornwall was shown the Duchy of Cornwall’s Market Street scheme, which will provide a mix of retail, food and beverage outlets, offices, and a 24,500 square foot Tesco supermarket.
The prince made handprints out of clay with residents and construction workers from Nansledan, which will be incorporated around the scheme.
Among those in attendance were Tim and Kaya Leadsford, who were one of the first residents living in Nansledan, Theresa Ferguson from Nansledan Community Association as well as Sarah Hood, who runs Naturally Learning Nansledan, along with her six-year-old son Iggy.
The first new high street of its kind to be built in over a century is due to be completed in 2028.
The duke also visited the site's inaugural Build-to-Rent properties where he met some of its first residents during a walkabout, which included Nick and Jess Dunsten.
Prince William then visited the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever housing project to directly address homelessness.
The innovative low carbon project is being delivered alongside Cornish charity St Petrocs below Newquay Sports Centre and will provide 24 high quality homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness.
The first phase comprises high quality temporary accommodation for 16 individuals, with two four-bedroomed homes and eight one-bedroomed apartments.
The new houses are due to have their first occupants this summer.
Henry Meacock, the chief executive of St Petrocs, said: “It is fantastic to have the Duke of Cornwall visit the scheme.
“I have noticed how personally involved he has been with the project from day. When he first visited it was an empty patch of land and now, we have a fantastic building to welcome him.”
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