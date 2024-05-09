PRINCE William has arrived at Nansledan in Newquay to see the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first ever innovative housing project will be built to help address homelessness.
The Duke is meeting representatives who are leading the development of the site, which will provide 24 homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness.
The Duchy of Cornwall will be delivering the project alongside homeless charity St Petrocs.
Construction is set to begin in September 2024 and the first homes are due for completion in autumn 2025.
The scheme is part of a five-year programme called Homeward led by The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales to show that it is possible to end homelessness.
Homewards strives to form locally led coalitions of committed individuals, organisations, and businesses who will work together to create and deliver a tailored plan to prevent and end homelessness in their areas.
His Royal Highness is later due to travel to Fistral Beach where he will meet representatives from local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area, ahead of the forthcoming summer months.