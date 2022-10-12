Prime Stock Show returns
Liskeard prime stock show will return on October 29
The Liskeard Prime Stock Show is back in town and will be held in its historic and rightful place, the Cattle Market on Saturday, October 29.
Farming families and townspeople will join together for the 101st Liskeard Prime Stock Show, an important event in the agricultural calendar as it marks the first of the prime stock shows in Cornwall. The show provides an excellent platform to showcase the livestock and produce from the agriculture hinterland of Liskeard.
A warm welcome has been given out to all the townspeople and visitors to come, join in and chat to the farmers, exhibitors and stall holders — there will be something of interest for everyone. On the day there will be a variety of market stalls and Liskeard in Bloom gold pennant winners will be on site at the market.
Close by in the Wesley School Rooms at the Wesley Church showgoers will find more exhibits from various classes which include children and young adults classes, potatoes, baked goods, vegetables, largest pumpkin, handicrafts, paintings, photography, Young Farmers competition, co-operative entry Walt Disney film, floral art, and the WI co-operative entry of pioneering women.
As the show is so close to Hallowe’en there will be an extra class in the Cattle Market. This will be for the best carved pumpkin. Entries to be received at the Cattle Market by 9.30am and can be collected later in the day, entries are free.
Cornwall Councillor Jane Pascoe, President of the show, explained: “The agricultural industry is hugely important to the town of Liskeard. This hardworking sector comprising mainly food and farming, contributes greatly to the local economy. As a general rule each farm will use 60 or more local suppliers and professional services who in turn provide jobs in this area.
“Due to the agricultural hinterland Liskeard can boast that it has three high street banks, building societies, architects, accountants, solicitors in the centre, all of whom make the town the commercial centre for South East Cornwall.
“Farming is a hard occupation, often battling against the elements, and many farmers work in isolation. It is important for their wellbeing for them to gather at markets and events such as agricultural shows to share their knowledge, difficulties and achievements.
“Since the closure of the Liskeard Livestock Market, once a meeting place twice every week, there are fewer opportunities for them to gather locally.’’
Schedules and entries are available in Gilberts Outfitters or at CQLP, more details can be found on the Liskeard Prime Stock Show Facebook page.
The cattle and sheep will be judged at 10.30am in the Cattle Market along with the forage, grain and roots.
Entries to be delivered between 4pm and 6.30pm at the Wesley Rooms, all entries are free.
These classes will be judged at 7pm prompt.
