The second event of the Primary Schools Cross Country season is underway at the National Trust grounds of Lanhydrock House.
There is an excited atmosphere, with strong crowds of parents, carers and friends turning out to support the racers in rather inclement weather.
With shouts of "Go on girls!" heard across the field, the first race has already started, with Year 3 and 4 girls hurtling around the course, aiming for that all important finish line.
