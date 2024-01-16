THE third event of the primary schools cross-country season will be held at Cotehele this week on January 19.
A spokesperson said: “This is a National Trust property, so it is important that we respect the grounds.
“Please vehicle share as much as possible as parking is limited. It would be helpful if all spectators, and those with time to spare, could park in the Quay car-park and walk up to the venue as parking is limited at the House. Parking meters are in force for non National Trust members.”
The course consists of pathways, grass and some tarmac so it is not suitable for spikes.
There will be cold drinks available to purchase throughout the event. Bottled water, flavoured and sport drinks will be available to purchase at cost price or alternatively bring participants can bring their own. The races start earlier than usual due to the short amount of daylight in January.
A spokesperson continued: “Please make sure you arrive in good time, as roads near Cotehele can be congested.”
Run start times:
Year 3/4 girls — 3.30pm
Year 3/4 boys — 3.40pm
Year 5/6 girls — 3.50pm
Year 5/6 boys — 4.05pm