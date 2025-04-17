THE National Trust team at Cotehele have joined forces with the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, Food Plymouth, Plymouth City Council, University of Plymouth and Tamar Grow Local to coordinate the region’s Festival of Blossom and create a trail of blossom events accessible from the scenic Tamar Valley train line.
Between April 26 to May 11, visitors to the picturesque South East Cornwall estate can take in the spectacle of the orchards brimming with blossom and buzzing with pollinators, whilst enjoying lawn games and a picnic, enjoy music in the orchard or book onto a calming yoga session beneath the blooms.
Visitors on Saturday, April 26 can join in with Gwel an Bleujenn (view of the blossom). There will be music by community musicians, poetry, dance and a group sing-along as participants process through the blossom and give thanks for the flowers and the promise of the fruit that will follow.
Those coming on the following day can help wildlife experts from the University of Plymouth record the species of animals that can be found in the Mother Orchard by joining the Blossom Bioblitz event taking place that day. The data recorded with the help of visitors will build a picture of this wonderful habitat and the wildlife that calls it home.
On Tuesday, April 29, join horticultural expert Tess Wilmott and Cotehele’s Head Gardener Dave Bouch on a blossom walk.
Rebekah Mason, Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer at Cotehele, said: “Blossom is a beautiful sign of spring and a mark of how special our traditional orchards are. Not only do these trees provide us with delicious food and drink, but they are also habitats that provide a home for many different species of wildlife.
“The Mother Orchard at Cotehele is home to more than 300 trees and 125 different varieties of local and heritage apples, some dating back to 1960. We look forward to sharing this true spectacle of nature with visitors this blossom season.”
Looking into May, visitors to Cotehele can enjoy ‘Bleujenn’ (blossom) an exhibition by Natalie Toms that runs from May 3-11 and explores the beauty and interconnectedness of spring flowers and the wildlife they sustain.
On Saturday 3 and Sunday, May 4, the Mother Orchard will be filled with music as local artists perform lunchtime concerts, while on Thursday 8 and Saturday, May 10, yoga instructor Sarah Spear will lead a relaxing yoga session under the blossoming fruit trees in Cotehele’s Old Orchard.
Devon-based poet Emmie Readman will also be holding a blossom poetry workshop on Saturday, May 10. Beginning at Calstock Village Hall this wordy exploration of blossom involves a walk from Calstock to Cotehele.
“Cotehele’s orchards are a reminder of the valley’s market gardening past, where thousands of cherries and apples were picked for sale at market but are also a vital habitat which need protecting and celebrating,” says Dave Bouch. “The Festival of Blossom is a great way to invite people to see how special traditional orchards really are and how important they’ve been to the Tamar Valley.”
As well as events at Cotehele, blossom activities have spread around the Tamar Valley railway line and Plymouth thanks to partnerships between the National Trust, Plymouth City Council, Food Plymouth and the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership.
There are blossom walks taking place throughout April and early May around Keyham, Devonport, St Budeaux, Plymouth Station and Saltram. Led by local expert Tess Wilmott of Food Plymouth, these walks give people an opportunity to discover urban, community orchards on their doorstep.
The Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership will be aboard their special Blossom Train on the 12:28 train from Plymouth Station to Gunnislake and back on Wednesday, April 23. Whilst travelling, passengers can help themselves to complimentary items from the CreativiTEA catering trolley. Create blossom garlands, magic glass rings, edible art biscuits or a mini PoeTREE with resident artists and poet Sally Crabtree.
Among the other events taking place is a free interactive storytelling from the team at Josephine’s Stories that takes place from St Budeaux Railway Station to Blackie Woods on Tuesday 6 and Sunday, May 11. Yoga instructor Sarah Spear will also be holding two further outdoor sessions of yoga at Keyham Green Places (near Alexandra Park) on Friday 9 and Sunday, May 11.
The Festival of Blossom is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.