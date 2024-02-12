A CAST of all ages is ready to delight young and old alike as Prim-Raf prepares for panto-time.
The Callington based group is set to present Snowenna and the Seven Piskies this week and next on stage in their Biscombes Lane theatre.
In this Cornish take on the classic fairy tale, will Snowenna be saved from the wicked witch sisters, Witch One, Which Witch and Witch Way? Has Tamara found her Perce or has someone else captured her heart? Why do Shoeless and Clueless need pasty crumbs...and who is turning the signpost round?
The Prim-Raf theatre is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and the cast have been having just as much fun as ever getting ready for their latest pantomime.
The production will feature a cast of around 20, with theatre company veterans Chris Ley, Marie Moore and Marshall Plumber among the central characters.
Meanwhile youngsters of eight and upwards will be making their full-length debut in this comic twist on the Snow White story.
“We have a youth theatre, and they’ve performed sketches in public but this is the first time they’ve been in the panto,” explained Pauline Thomas of Prim-Raf. “Our Prince Gregory is also having his first time on stage. He came to his audition a little bit shy and reserved but as soon as he got on stage he really came out of his shell.”
The show, written by local authors Rose Bradley and Janice Smith, has been adapted for the company by director Allana Hansell, who is also playing the role of Snowenna.
The cast say that the show, with all the traditional pantomime elements, is sure to bring laughter to those who come along.
“We have slapstick, we have a panto dame, and the Fairy Godmother taking on the witches and putting the world to rights,” says Pauline. “Most of the songs are based on well-known classics. But the Piskies have a song written by Christopher Baldwin and the Signpost also has a song that has been especially written.”
Backstage, the Prim-Raf Theatre has a very dedicated crew and among those keeping the show on track are Julie Baldwin (director), Piers Freeman (stage manager and sound), Daniel Pollard (lights), Pauline Thomas (wardrobe), Kevin Thomas, George Thomas, John Moore and Julian Leighton (scenery), Lorraine Russell and Terri Wilcox, Amanda Cox (make-up) and Heidi Ward (scenic artist).
Snowenna and the Seven Piskies will be at the Prim-Raf Theatre on February 15, 16, 17, and then on February 22, 23, 24. Shows start at 7pm with matinee performances at 2pm on Saturdays 17 and 24. Tickets are available at www.primraf.co.uk or Noakes, Habermehl and Kerr Opticians on Fore Street, Callington.