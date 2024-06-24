LOCAL people are getting creative as they prepare to make their town bloom.
July 10 will see judges from South West in Bloom pay their annual visit to Liskeard.
While volunteer gardeners have once again been pulling out the stops to plant out all the flower beds, hanging baskets, troughs and tubs, this year, there’s a twist.
“Judging for the Pennant Cup isn’t just about the flowers – it’s about the whole town’s appearance, especially when it comes to how to disguise an empty shop,” explains John Hesketh of Liskeard in Bloom. “This year, gardeners have been exercising their crafty fingers almost as much as their green fingers. You’ll see their efforts unveiled on Wednesday, July 10, at a well-known and prominent empty shop.
“Suffice it to say, it involves printmaker Nicky Harwood, the Liskerrett Centre, and a whole bundle of assorted leaves, twigs, flowers, branches – almost anything botanical that we could lay our hands on!”