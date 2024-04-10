TEAM members from Tamar Crossing have announced that the preparations for the planned refit of the Torpoint ferry TAMAR II are now well underway.
The ferry is currently set to be taken out of service on April 22 as it prepares to be towed down to Falmouth.
The ferry will be towed to A&P Falmouth’s dry dock facilities on Friday, April 26, weather permitting.
The TAMAR II ferry is one of three operated by Tamar Crossings – each ferry undergoes a dry docking and refit every five years. The refit of PLYM II took place in 2023, with LYNHER due to be refitted in 2025.
The refit duration is set to last approximately six weeks meaning that the Tamar ferry should be returning to service in June.