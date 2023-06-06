One, Mr Michael Hancock wrote: “I fully support this planning application. As a parent living in the village with a child that hasn’t long left pre-school and with another child hoping to join in about a year, I am well aware of the current pre-school. It runs from an old church hall that wasn’t designed to host the pre-school. It has always been a temporary home following the closure of the old parish hall. The pre-school desperately needs a new setting and to build one fit for purpose on the grounds of the new parish hall and sports pitches is perfect. The centre has a car park which makes for safer drop off and pick up.