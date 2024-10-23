A paranormal event is being at the the ancient manor farm at Kilminorth.
The evening of haunting fun at the site just outside Looe starts on Saturday, October 26, at 6pm.
Fireside ghost storytelling, folklore and legend tours, and a main feature of a live ghost hunt and paranormal investigation in the original Kilminorth house, which stands largely unused in the middle of the site, promises an evening of pre-Hallowe’en entertainment.
A hub will act as headquarters with CCTV showing the inside, with screenings of history and legends films. All rounded off with live music, halloween stalls, food, and a spooky market featuring local business setting up stalls.
A spokesperson for Shadow Tours who is organising the evening of paranormal activities said: “With its rich history and serene countryside setting, it provides the perfect atmosphere for an intriguing paranormal night.
“The ancient buildings and peaceful woodlands create a captivating backdrop for exploring the mysteries of the unknown.”
The event will be hosted by Matt 'Bear' Clark, known for his part in Channel 4’s Time Team. He combines his long-time passion for both the paranormal and history, hoping clues from the past might lead to explaining alleged paranormal activity.
His company, Shadow Tor is heavily involved in Cornwall heritage projects such as recently recreating the lost chapels of Lammana in Looe. They also worked on the Boden fogou at Gillan creek; an excavation in deepest Cornwall which uncovered an iron age labyrinth.
Joining the team for history and local ghost stories is Looe author and professional tour guide Mark Camp who has lived in and around area for over 50 years.
Entry to the HUB is free, with the ghost hunt being ticketed event.
Age restrictions apply to the evening. Find out more on the website www.shadowtor.com/events