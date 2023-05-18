An 'unexpected power supply issue' on one of the Torpoint Ferry services has led to significant delays.
The incident on one of the ferries has led to Tamar Crossings temporarily reducing to a single ferry service, with a faulty component on an emergency power unit blamed.
There is presently around a 30-minute wait at both ends for the service.
A spokesperson for Tamar Crossings apologised for the inconvenience, adding: "Due to an unexpected power supply issue on one of the ferries, we will temporarily need to reduce to a single ferry service
"A faulty component has been identified on the emergency power unit that affects safety. We expect the Tamar ferry will not return to service until after 6pm today following critical safety checks. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."