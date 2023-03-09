But parish councillor Alastair Tinto said: “It’s good to see that when our post box is finally restored there will be afternoon collections as before. So there should be. However, it has now been nearly six months since the Fore Street box was removed and there is no sign of a replacement, despite the fact that we were told one would be in place within 25 weeks. The land Royal Mail claim they are going to put the new post box on is owned by the Parish Council who have had no request for permission so far to do that.