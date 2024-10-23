MENHENIOT'S popular fireworks display is returning on Saturday, November 9, and is set to be the biggest and best yet.
This year the ‘Farming Barman’, Matthew Delbridge, is organising the display in connection with Menheniot School Association. The event will take place in the fields next to Menheniot Cricket Ground, where it has previously been held.
Celebration Pyrotechnics are returning to put on a stunning display from 7.30pm. The evening spectacle will also have children’s entertainment and live music into the night.
The gates will open at 5.45pm and volunteers from Menheniot School Association will be selling hot food, drinks, sweet treats and glow sticks, with all profits going to Menheniot Primary School. The Farming Barman will also be providing a bar.
Chloe the Clown will be on hand to entertain with her amazing balloon modelling there will be live music from local musician Josh Taylor from 6.20pm.
The spectacular firework display will be followed by more music when The Pro2cols take to the stage until the evening comes to a close at 11pm.
Tickets are available now from Menheniot Spar. Parking is available.
Full details of the event can be found on Facebook by searching for ‘Menheniot Fireworks Display’.