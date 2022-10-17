Popular show to relaunch with Liskeard radio
Since Liskeard Radio began broadcasting in 2013, as well as providing community news, we have always championed local talent, whether it be bands, duos, solo artists or beat poets. To this end we are relaunching the Liskeard Unsigned show every Saturday 7pm.
Our first guests for the new season are Liskeard based indie quartet Colour TV who are promoting their second single Pavlova. They are pretty quirky so it should be an interesting interview. Colour TV have already achieved more than other local bands, garnering national airplay on BBC Radio 6 and are about to support The Smiths’ drummer Mike Joyce.
Coming up on Liskeard Unsigned in the following weeks are interviews with hit single maker Andy Brice, BBC Introducing darlings Eyes Of Caelum, spaghetti western swing combo King Dinosaur and anthemic dream pop quartet Raikes. That’s quite a mixed bag and each act has their own unique story to tell.
You can listen to Liskeard Radio on www.liskeardradio.com and all smart speakers. You can even watch live video from the studio via Mixcloud.
