A POPULAR North Cornwall music festival has announced it is cancelling this year’s event.
PandaFest, held in Lanivet, has confirmed the event will not proceed in light of the challenges faced due to soaring costs.
All those who had bought tickets will be refunded, say organisers. It is the second year in a row the event has been cancelled.
It is not yet clear if the event will return in the future, but organisers say they are hopeful.
A spokesperson for PandaFest said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of PandaFest 2024. We’ve worked tirelessly to navigate the challenges of a global pandemic, a cost of living crisis, and, most significantly, soaring costs, which have made it impossible to move forward with the festival this year.
“Unfortunately, despite strong initial ticket sales, the momentum did not continue. This situation is not unique to us—many grassroots festivals are struggling to survive in these difficult times. The rising costs of staging such events have become an overwhelming challenge. We deeply appreciate the support from our community and encourage everyone to support festivals early in the future.
“Early ticket purchases can make all the difference in keeping these events alive and thriving. We want to assure all ticket holders that they will receive a full refund. Refunds will be processed within the next 30 days, and you will receive a confirmation email once your refund has been issued.
“We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their patience while waiting for an update regarding the festival this year. This decision has not been taken lightly, and we understand the impact it has on all of you.
“As a small voluntary team, we’ve faced numerous challenges and difficult choices. Your understanding and support during this time have meant the world to us. Whilst this is goodbye for now, we remain hopeful for the future.
“We look forward to the day we can bring the music back and celebrate together once more. Thank you for your understanding and support. Let's continue to stand together and support the arts.”