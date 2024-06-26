SOUTH West residents could be the next big star of stage and screen after a popular BBC drama has put out the call for performers.
Beyond Paradise is a BBC drama which follows Detective Humphrey Goodman as he solves a series of mysterious cases in the fictional Devonian town of Shipton Abbot - though it is filmed in Looe.
Now, the series has put out the call for young female performers living in the South West to ‘play an exciting new character’.
The casting call states that the successful actor will be playing a 9-year-old in the popular show.
Actors should be available for filming from the end of July, until mid November.
Do you know someone who could be a star?