LISKEARD in Bloom say it will be offering some “blooming good bargains” as the team fundraise for the town’s flowers.

The group’s annual pop-up shop will be open in Fore Street from Wednesday, December 4, to Saturday, December 7, (10am to 3pm) with books, gifts, china, kitchenware, jewellery, garden tools and toys.

All the items have been generously donated and money taken will go towards making Liskeard’s floral displays stand out in 2025.

Liskeard in Bloom’s dedicated volunteers have ensured that the town’s abundant flowers and plants thrive all year round: they’ve won Gold in the South West in Bloom Awards Pennant Cup three times in the past five years.

Anyone wishing to donate items to the shop (no clothing, shoes or electrical items) can visit on Monday, December 2, or Tuesday, December 3, between 10am and 3pm.