Polruan Post Office has re-opened at The Winkle Picker village shop, The Quay, Polruan, Fowey.
Major building work was carried out at the village shop including a new Post Office counter alongside the retail counter.
Polruan post office re-opens after major refurbishments ( )
The Postmaster for Menheniot had operated an outreach Post Office three mornings a week, but now the branch will be run by the village shop and the Menheniot Post Office will now oversee the Post Office.
The Post Office is now open five days a week from 9am – 4pm from Monday to Friday, meaning that the opening hours have almost doubled.
Polruan Post Office had been operating from The Reading Room whilst the refurbishment work took place at The Winkle Picker shop and it has now returned to its normal location.
The Winkle Picker village shop in Polruan ( )