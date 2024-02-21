A NUMBER of beaches up and down the Cornish coastline have been issued with pollution alerts today (February 21) following heavy rain.
Currently there are 12 beaches which have been affected with sewage pollution alerts.
Beaches affected:
- Kingsand
- Cawsand
- Portwrinkle
- Downderry
- Seaton beach
- Millendreath
- East Looe
- Readymoney Cove
- Par Sands
- Shorthorn beach
- Polzeath
- Widemouth Bay
The alerts can be found on the Surfers Against Sewage SSRS app which uses real time water quality and beach safety information over 450 locations across the UK.