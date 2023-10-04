Last week I had a meeting with Callington Town Council to discuss how to campaign towards getting a banking hub.
Link has said that their initial investigation said that Callington didn’t need one. I and many others disagree.
I would like to thank Cornwall Councillor Andrew Long and Callington Town Council for meeting with me and the positive way they are working with me on this important project.
I also dropped into the new library in Liskeard. I couldn’t make the official opening because I was already committed at the Callington Honey Fair.
It is an impressive building with lots of space where people can work and have meetings. I hope that it is successful.
It was a real pleasure to catch up with St Neot Scouts in Liskeard Town Hall on Wednesday. I would like to thank them for their array of questions. I always enjoy meeting younger constituents as you never know what you are going to be asked.
I wonder when Robert Baden-Powell set up the organisation that he foresaw the more than 31-million Scouts, youth and adults, boys and girls, in 216 countries and territories that the organisation has become. I would certainly recommend anyone to get involved in the Scout movement.
On Friday I visited Wilderme at Maker Heights on the Rame Peninsula. Wilderme has a number of geodomes which are well kitted out with double beds and fantastic features like a bird book and binoculars for guests. There is also a geodome kitchen and living room and of course showers and toilets. What Wilderme do that is different is that they also run holidays for people with autism and their carers.
This speciality allows those with a member of the family with autism to come somewhere where people understand the differences and have the knowledge to help.
I would like to thank Geoff and Natalie for showing me around their impressive location and it was good to be able to thank them for the work they do for those with autism.
On Saturday it was a real pleasure to join the Saltash Sailing Club to celebrate their 125 years. With more than 700 members the club certainly is going strong. It was interesting to get a history of the club’s creation.
It was in 1898 that eight men got together in a small room and agreed to set up the club.
It was my predecessor Isaac Foot, the then Liberal MP for our area, who got very involved with the club and ever since then the Member of Parliament has always been an honorary member of the club and I would like to thank him for this. The celebration was a great success and it was good to see so many people attend the event.
Last week saw Conservative Conference and the big announcement that the second phase of HS2 is cancelled. I have written to the roads minister to ask him if some of the money can be spent on the A38.
I am keen to see safety improvements and in particular I asked him if he can help with the ever increasing cost of the Tamar Tolls.
I am in regular contact with my colleague from across the bridge, MP Johnny Mercer, and have met the minister with him before to discuss this important issue.