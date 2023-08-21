Last week I was working in the constituency. One meeting I had was with LINK who are looking at providing a banking hub in Saltash. I wanted to ask them to look at Callington as well.
They told me that they had been to Callington and done a study but that unfortunately Callington had not reached their current criteria.
Link did tell me that whilst the current criteria was set by the banks themselves that this is likely to change shortly to the Financial Conduct Authority so I will be writing to them along with the Government Minister to encourage them to make sure that towns, like Callington, have the banking services they need.
Last week I visited the new Bodmin Community Diagnostic Centre. The new centre is located on the Bodmin Community Hospital site. It will deliver a range of diagnostic services, including CT and MRI scans.
It is home to only the fifth CT scanner in Cornwall and the first east of Truro and will serve many of my constituents. Parking is free and regular buses go through the site.
I was impressed by the level of equipment. Whilst there I also visited the Minor Injuries Unit which is in the same building and is rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission. They were keen to highlight to both local people and tourists alike that people can find out about waiting times. There is a NHS Quicker app which shows you wait times in the South West and has other information. Cornwall NHS also has a website with current waiting times information here: royalcornwallhospitals.nhs.uk/waiting-times/urgent-care
On the back of a canvass in Callington I delivered some surveys around Callington last week. During that canvass I met with local town councillor Penny Ward who asked if I could assist with gathering views about having a dog friendly area of Launceston Road Recreation Ground. This is the park between Launceston Road and South Hill Road near the fire station. At the moment there is a total ban on dogs in the park. I promised to do this and hence the survey.
If you live in the Callington Parish and I unfortunately missed you please get in touch with my office on 01579 344428 or email me at [email protected] and I will pop one in the post to you. I will then share your views with Callington Town Council who have the say in the running of the park.
Last week I went to lunch with one of my predecessors Robert Hicks.
It is always good to catch up with Robert who served this constituency as the member of Parliament for 26 years. It was good to see him and his wife Glenys. He was still keen to catch up with the gossip from Parliament and local politics too. He certainly has never lost that interest in politics both local and national.
Lastly I would like to say well done to the Women’s England Football team.
It was the first time the Women’s Team has ever reached the final and something their male counterparts have not done since 1966.
Whilst they were not ultimately successful in winning the cup they deserve massive praise and showed what a fantastic team they are. I certainly wish them every success in the future.