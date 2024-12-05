LIBERAL Democrat MP Ben Maguire has urged the government to allocate North Cornwall schools the funding they need following the announcement of extra funding to support pupils with special needs.
He has welcomed the government announcement of extra funding for mainstream schools to improve provision for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) students. The plan aims to create more SEND places in mainstream schools, relieving special schools unable to cope with overwhelming demand.
But with plans for how the £740-million will be allocated yet to be published, there are calls to make sure North Cornwall’s schools receive a fair slice of the new funding.
He also advocated for a rescue plan for SEND provision in North Cornwall and across the country.
Ben Maguire MP said: “Every day I hear from more North Cornwall families who are desperate to see change in a SEND system that is simply failing our children.
“In a recent visit to Budehaven Community School, I was concerned to hear that funding for their SEND unit is set to run out in February. I have already raised this issue particular with the Government on their behalf, and renew my call for fair funding for SEND.
“Making sure children with special needs and disabilities can access the schools they need in their community is crucial. Our schools must see a fair slice of the new SEND funding package, so that students in North Cornwall can all receive the education they deserve in a setting that supports them.
“But families and schools are crying out for help, and while the Education Secretary’s plan will alleviate pressure, it won’t fix the crisis at its root. I heard from parents, carers, teachers, and SEND specialists firsthand at our recent SEND Summit in Bodmin, which painted a clear picture of the state of our SEND provision here in North Cornwall.”