A cross-party group of MPs has signed a letter urging the government to initiate urgent improvements to the government’s financial recognition scheme for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) military veterans who were affected by the historic ban on homosexuality in the armed forces.
The letter, co-signed by 46 MPs and peers from across the political landscape, demands faster compensation and support for veterans who were forced out of military service due to their sexuality prior to the year 2000. It highlights widespread delays in the payment process, reflecting concerns of many veterans who have applications currently in progress, and calls for immediate action to help those in financial crisis.
The MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire is one of those signatories, and while the announced uplift of available money to £75-million was welcomed, called on the government to take the steps outlined in the letter to remedy the situation.
Mr Maguire said: “This government rightly accepted the Etherton Review’s recommendations in full, but they are now failing the very veterans they pledged to support. The slow pace of delivery is unacceptable and causing avoidable distress.
“Many of these LGBT veterans have already endured lifetimes of shame, stigma and rejection.
“I first became involved in this campaign after one the veterans, Adrian Radford, who is a constituent of mine in North Cornwall, came to me with his own horrifying case.
“These veterans should not have to suffer all over again because of bureaucratic delays. That’s why I’m very pleased to have colleagues from right across Parliament join me in demanding faster payments, and clearer transparency, for MPs and the public.
