The MP for North Cornwall has expressed severe concern over Cornwall Council’s decision to close seven adult education centres across the Duchy, including facilities in Camelford and Launceston.
Ben Maguire said it comes after the funding for adult education was transferred from central government to Cornwall Council under the Level two devolution deal. Despite this transfer, no consultation with local MPs took place before the decision was announced.
He has tabled a written question to the Secretary of State for Education, asking what provisions her Department will make for adult education in Cornwall in light of these closures. He has also pledged to raise the issue with Cornwall Council directly and push for answers in Parliament.
Ben Maguire, the MP for North Cornwall added: "These adult education centres are valuable learning sites for my constituents in Camelford, Launceston, and their surrounding areas.
“For many, traveling to an alternative centre simply isn’t realistic, and this decision risks cutting off access to essential education and skills services.
"It’s unacceptable that there was no meaningful consultation with MPs or the communities affected by these closures. The council’s decision is a devastating blow to both local learners and staff, especially given the £10m adult skills budget that was supposed to support these vital services."