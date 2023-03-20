Likewise many politicians (including all of Cornwall’s Conservative MPs) promised that after Brexit, we would have cheaper food, lower energy bills, well-funded public services and a thriving economy. Clearly that’s not what we’ve got. Of course, those politicians will blame all of our problems on COVID and the war in Ukraine, but the uncomfortable truth is that the UK has fared worse over this period than other comparable economies. So, if Brexit isn’t to blame, then either our Government’s response to these global issues was worse than others, or Britain was more exposed to them in the first place. Remember, Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, and experts told the Government in 2016 that the country was not adequately prepared for a pandemic. Have our political representatives been distracted by something else since 2016?! The idea that Putin wouldn’t expand his invasion of Ukraine; that a pandemic would never happen; and that Brexit would boost our economy, are all examples of Government by wishful thinking!