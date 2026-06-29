A REFORM UK councillor who was called “a complete plonker” by the Liberal Democrat leader of Cornwall Council has demanded a “full and unreserved public apology”.
Cllr Leigh Frost used the term in relation to Cllr Sean Smith, after the latter questioned public expenditure, value for money and demand for the council’s Cornish Language Strategy. The strategy aims to promote the use of Kernewek over the next ten years, including in educational settings.
Asked what he would say about Cllr Smith’s comments at an event to promote the Cornish language last week, Cllr Frost said: “I would say he’s a complete plonker. I believe the Cornish language is massively important as part of our culture and our heritage. It’s massively important to our national minority status. It’s a part of who we are – don’t deny your own history.”
Cllr Smith, who represents St Cleer and Menheniot, has responded that he is “deeply disappointed by the decision of the leader of Cornwall Council to publicly describe me as ‘a complete plonker’ in comments reported by the media”.
He said: “As an elected Cornwall councillor, parish councillor, chairman of a residents’ association and a local businessman, I believe elected representatives should debate policy with respect and professionalism. Personal insults have no place in public life and do nothing to enhance public confidence in local democracy.
“The questions I raised regarding the Cornish Language Strategy were legitimate questions concerning public expenditure, value for money, public demand and the council’s priorities. They were asked on behalf of residents who expect elected members to scrutinise spending, particularly at a time when Cornwall continues to face significant challenges in housing, adult social care, children’s services and economic inequality.
“Rather than answering those questions in a respectful and constructive manner, the leader chose to make a personal attack upon me.
“I believe such language is beneath the office of the leader of Cornwall Council. Those entrusted with leading our authority should demonstrate courtesy, integrity and respect towards all councillors, regardless of political differences.
“These remarks have caused me considerable embarrassment and have the potential to undermine my reputation among my constituents, fellow councillors, community organisations, business associates and members of the public across Cornwall. Public confidence in elected representatives is damaged when political disagreement descends into personal abuse.
“This is not about political disagreement. Robust debate is a healthy part of democracy. It is about the standards expected of those who hold senior public office.”
Cllr Smith has called on Cllr Frost to issue a full and unreserved public apology; withdraw his remarks at the next meeting of the full council on July 21; acknowledge that personal insults have no place in political discourse; and reflect on whether his conduct is consistent with the standards expected of the leader of Cornwall Council.
He added: “Should no apology be forthcoming, I will consider pursuing the appropriate procedures available under the members’ code of conduct.
“Public office carries responsibilities as well as authority. Cornwall’s residents deserve better than personal abuse between elected representatives. They deserve respectful debate focused on the issues that matter most to our communities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.