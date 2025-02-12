The council’s Conservative cabinet agreed to set a £840-million budget which includes a council tax requirement for the council’s own purposes of £441.379-million. It confirmed that the Cornwall Council element of the Council Tax would be increased by 2.99 per cent, plus a levy of two per cent to be spent solely on adult social care, for the financial year 2025/26 (an overall increase of 4.99 per cent – for the third year in a row – which is the equivalent to a Band D charge of £1,987.20).