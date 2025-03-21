For an update on an ongoing issue over in St Mabyn, the situation at the Chapelfields development remains completely unacceptable. To recap, residents moved into brand new homes, only to find that the promised sewage infrastructure simply didn’t exist. I’ve written to South West Water demanding urgent answers, and have asked them to confirm exactly when they expect a response to their ‘pre-application’ to install the necessary sewage infrastructure, when works will begin (if approved), and what steps they will take to prevent such major failings in future developments. Residents deserve far better than to be left in limbo, and I won’t let South West Water brush this under the carpet as they usually do.