I was very pleased to announce this week that in just nine short months as North Cornwall’s MP so far, I’ve submitted more official Written Parliamentary Questions (WPQs) to government departments than our last MP submitted in nine whole years.
They’ve been an invaluable tool, and allowed me to raise a wide range of local issues that affect constituents to Ministers from all across Whitehall. Whether it’s securing clarity on housing for local people, NHS services, sewage dumping, demanding fairer funding for our schools, standing up for farmers, or other very important local issues, I will continue to do everything in my power to get tough answers, and drive action from this government to ensure that North Cornwall is never left behind.
For an update on an ongoing issue over in St Mabyn, the situation at the Chapelfields development remains completely unacceptable. To recap, residents moved into brand new homes, only to find that the promised sewage infrastructure simply didn’t exist. I’ve written to South West Water demanding urgent answers, and have asked them to confirm exactly when they expect a response to their ‘pre-application’ to install the necessary sewage infrastructure, when works will begin (if approved), and what steps they will take to prevent such major failings in future developments. Residents deserve far better than to be left in limbo, and I won’t let South West Water brush this under the carpet as they usually do.
On a slightly different note, this week also saw the Royal Cornwall Showground host a brilliant Farm & Country Day, where I had the pleasure of meeting local farmers, producers, and the next generation of young learners discovering where their food comes from. With over 1,500 children attending across two days, the event showed these pupils the importance of food, farming, and sustainability - which are all key pillars of our rural economy here in Cornwall. A huge thank you to the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association (and the 200+ volunteers!) who made this hands-on learning event such a success.
With the local elections fast approaching on May 1, I’ve been out and about with our fantastic team of Cornwall Council candidates every single day this week. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, make sure to do so before the deadline on April 11 - because every vote counts in ensuring North Cornwall gets the strong, hardworking representation it deserves.
It was also fantastic to see Duchy College achieve an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted this week, a well-deserved recognition for their hard-working staff and dedicated students. When I recently visited the college, it was clear how passionate both the teaching staff and students are about their vocational courses. The success of institutions like Duchy College is vital for providing opportunities to young people here in Cornwall, and I’m so pleased to see them getting the recognition they deserve. There’s still so much to do, and I will keep working tirelessly to make sure North Cornwall’s voice is heard loud and clear.