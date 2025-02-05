“The decision to stand down at the end of this administration is the right decision at this moment in time. The Cabinet and administration have delivered in exceptional tough times, and at times , we have had to make some hard decisions, but we have invested into ASC (adult social care), we have created amazing business opportunities with the Shared Prosperity Funding of 147 million. We have created affordable housing programmes that will make a difference. There is so much more we have done. Thank you to everyone and I so appreciate the kindness, engagement and meeting so many of you.”