A FORMER leader of Cornwall Council says it is an “absolute disgrace” that a large amount of money is being spent on upgrading a wing of Lys Kernow / New County Hall when over 100 council staff have been told they are likely to be made redundant in the new year.
It was revealed last week that the job losses have been announced in a bid to save £48.6-million as part of the cash-strapped council’s draft revenue budget for 2025/26. The regional organiser at Unison South West, the public service union, said the “devastating blow” was due to the chronic underfunding of the local authority by central government.
There has been dismay that the council is carrying out a “major scheme” of work at its headquarters while the future of so many of its staff hangs in the balance, but also at a time when seven adult education centres face closure.
Cornwall Council has said that due to a reduced number of people using the service coupled with increased costs it is consulting on the closure of centres in Camelford, Callington, Torpoint, Saltash, Launceston, Penzance and St Austell. The council is also consulting the public on a move to transfer the running of 25 of its car parks to be managed by a private enforcement company in a bid to save on running costs and grow revenue.
Independent councillor Julian German, who has previously led Cornwall Council, said: “It’s an absolute disgrace that Cornwall Council is refurbishing Lys Kernow at this time when cuts are being made to adult education and being proposed in the budget consultation to children’s services and the fire brigade amongst others.
“Cornwall Council have got their priorities wrong. We should be protecting frontline staff and services and ensuring we are keeping people safe.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “New County Hall in Truro is a listed building and is the council’s main office and council chamber. A major scheme to improve both safety and energy efficiency is about to start in the New Year.
“The project will involve installing new windows to replace the current ones which have reached the end of their economic life. They have not been replaced since the building was constructed in the early 1960s and now pose a significant health and safety risk to those using the building. Similarly, a new heating system will be installed to replace the original system which is still in use.
“As well as improving safety, the changes will also allow a move towards cleaner energy sources and improve the building’s thermal efficiency thus contributing to Cornwall Council’s goal of becoming net carbon neutral by 2030. The work is planned to be completed over a two-year period, finishing around March 2027. To minimise disruption, the building will remain open and the project will be executed in phases, closing one wing at a time.
“An extensive communication plan has been developed to keep members, residents and staff informed throughout the project.”
Cornwall Council has been contacted and asked how much the programme was costing.