THE LABOUR party have denied reports that a Cornwall MP was being investigated for an electoral overspend.
Reports in the national press had claimed that Perran Moon, the MP for Camborne and Redruth was being investigated by the police after spending more than the allowable limit during the 2024 General Election campaign.
It had been claimed by the report named the MP as one of two being investigated for the overspend, comprising a total of £21,680.31, a minor amount over a limit of £20,068.88.
However, both the electoral commission and the Labour party have claimed that the report is inaccurate.
The Labour party, in denying the claims, stated that Mr Moon’s declarable spend was under the limit, at a total of £19,441.17, adding that ‘it is common for the amount of cash spent to differ from the declarable spend. Campaigns only declare items that are used rather than purchased stock that remains undelivered. Some items are also apportioned between local and national content’.
In an email to the Labour party, an official at the Electoral Commission stated that the report, by the Daily Express, was inaccurate and they had been asked to correct it.
They added: “The Commission has not confirmed any details of the referrals it has made to the police after assessing the 2024 UK general election candidate returns. Any reports that the Commission has confirmed referring specific candidates to the police are inaccurate. Following our review of the general election candidate returns, we shared information with relevant police forces where potential offences may have occurred. Because of the impact it could have on potential future enquiries, the Commission does not comment on individual candidates or police referrals.
“Returns that contain inaccuracies or an overspend will not automatically be referred to the police. When sharing information with the police, we consider a number of factors and assess returns on a case-by-case basis.
“The Commission has limited powers with regard to candidate spending and donations, and does not regulate in this area. We publish information as it appears on a candidate’s return so that it is an accurate record of what was submitted to the Returning Officer.
“The Commission and other independent organisations, including the Committee on Standards in Public Life, have recommended that enforcement of some candidate offences be moved to the Commission instead of the police. This would make the regulatory system simpler and more proportionate for candidates, as well as clearer for voters.”
A spokesperson for the party said: “We are confident that the campaign's declarable spend was well below the limit and this is clearly shown in the detailed breakdown of declarable spend."
It is not the first time that a national political party has been under the microscope for alleged overspending. Previous allegations regarding an election overspend in North Cornwall by the Conservative campaign during the 2015 general election campaign resulted in no prosecutions.
Allegations had been made of an overspend of over £2,000 and had been referred to Devon and Cornwall Police but no criminal charges were brought.