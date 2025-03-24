They added: “The Commission has not confirmed any details of the referrals it has made to the police after assessing the 2024 UK general election candidate returns. Any reports that the Commission has confirmed referring specific candidates to the police are inaccurate. Following our review of the general election candidate returns, we shared information with relevant police forces where potential offences may have occurred. Because of the impact it could have on potential future enquiries, the Commission does not comment on individual candidates or police referrals.