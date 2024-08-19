DEVON and Cornwall Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 32 year old man in the Bodmin area.
Aaron Crowhurst is wanted in relation to reports of criminal damage and assault.
Enquiries have been made by officers to locate him and they are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Crowhurst is described as being a white male, about 5ft 10ins tall, with short, dark brown curly hair and blue eyes.
His last known location was in the Bodmin area, however he has links to Newquay, Bodmin and Camelford.
Crowhurst is also linked to a silver Vauxhall Corsa reg NJ58 KJO.
Anyone who sees Crowhurst is asked to not approach him, but call 999, quoting log number 255 of August 8.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org