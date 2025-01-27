DO you know what your children are up to?
That’s the question being asked by Liskeard Police, who say they are getting increasing reports of youths within the town continually targeting vulnerable and elderly people by banging on doors and windows late in the evenings.
Often seen as a harmless prank, it can for some residents leave them frightened and upset, particularly when being repeatedly targeted.
With groups of youngsters reportedly causing disturbances, often in the hours of darkness, police are now calling on parents to take a more active role in monitoring their children’s activities.
Neighbourhood Sergeant, Gary Smith, said: “Like a lot of places, anti-social behaviour is an issue and something we are keen to address within the town.
“This particular issue relates to an 80-year-old lady in the Culverland Park area of the town who, for quite a few weeks and months, has been persistently targeted with what we used to call ‘cherry knocking’.
“For many youngsters they may think it’s harmless fun, but it isn’t. Sadly, this particular lady is vulnerable, she’s 80, and it’s very distressing for her. As a Force, we have been chatting with her, giving her advice on how she can help stop this happening, whilst her neighbours have also rallied around to help and support her.
“Now, though, the neighbours are ringing to say it’s happening more and more, so whilst we work to identify those responsible, for us it’s about getting the message out there to parents to find out exactly what their kids are doing in the evenings.
Sgt Smith continued: “We have issues of anti-social behaviour across the town, but it has come to a head with this lady, who is particularly vulnerable and it has impacted on her, so much so that she has considered leaving the town.
“We are, however, trying to support her as much as we can and part of that process is ensuring this message gets out.
“Right now we’re using our various processes to look into the issues that have been raised and we’re not adverse to handing out anti-social behaviour warnings if we have to.”