POLICE have urged motorists to avoid a part of the A390 for the rest of today (April 19), after a serious collision.
The A390 between Merrymeet and St Ive has been closed since shortly before midnight when officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a serious road traffic incident.
In their latest update, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said that the road is likely to remain closed for the majority of the day.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes, while the police have said they will provide further updates as and when possible.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are currently on the A390 between Merrymeet and St Ive following a serious collision.
"The incident was reported shortly before midnight last night and the road remains closed whilst we are in attendance.
"Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes today as the road is likely to remain closed for the majority of the day.
"We will provide further information when we are able to."