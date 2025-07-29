POLICE across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are increasing their presence throughout the summer months as the region prepares to welcome millions of holidaymakers to the county.
With the tourism season now in full swing, officers are stepping up both foot and vehicle patrols to ensure public safety and deter criminal activity.
Visible patrols will be taking place in towns, coastal areas, parks and open spaces, as well as on busy roads, with both marked and unmarked police vehicles in operation. Officers will be on hand to offer reassurance, prevent antisocial behaviour, and respond swiftly to incidents.
Chief Superintendent Ben Deer said the summer season brings a surge in visitors, which naturally increases pressure on police services.
“Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are fantastic and safe places to visit; we look forward to welcoming visitors and families across the next few months,” he said.
“With the huge influx of visitors and more people spending time outside, it’s usual for us to receive reports in July and August around antisocial behaviour, road safety and crimes where alcohol is involved.
“We know how important it is for the public to see a uniform out on the beat. That’s why we’ve made it a priority for our teams across the county to be out in the community.”
In a further boost to community safety, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has funded an additional 720 hours of foot patrols for Street Marshals throughout August. These patrols will take place in towns including Camborne, Penzance, Truro, Bodmin, Newquay and St Austell.
The increased patrols will focus not only on visibility and reassurance, but also on tackling more serious crime. Officers will continue proactive operations targeting issues such as drug supply, with plain-clothed patrols, search warrants, property seizures and focused investigations planned over the coming weeks.
