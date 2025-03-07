Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “On behalf of the Police and Crime Commissioners of the five South West police forces, we continue to work together with our partners to combat the scourge of drugs in our region. We listened to our communities and prioritised drugs which created Operation Scorpion. We are as true and resolute to that now, in its 11th deployment, as we were for it first in 2022.