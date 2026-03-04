AS part of the police’s efforts to keep road users safe, a number of vehicles have been seized after they were spotted being driven illegally in St Austell.
The two seizures took place after officers were made aware of the uninsured vehicles whilst on patrol in the town, resulting in them being located and taken off the road.
Uninsured vehicles can pose a significant risk to other road users, as highlighted on the Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB) website, which states: ‘Historical data shows that uninsured drivers are disproportionately involved in road collisions and often connected to secondary offences, including hit-and-run incidents, drink or drug driving, speeding, money laundering and wider criminal networks.’
PS Martin Easter said: “Ultimately, we want to keep all road users and pedestrians safe - action like this is just one of the steps we’re taking to deter and prevent illegal activity on our roads.
“Not only that, but collisions involving uninsured drivers can leave many out of pocket.”
PS Easter added: “So if you are out driving a vehicle, please make sure that you have valid insurance, your vehicle is taxed (where necessary) and that it is roadworthy.”
Additional statistics shared by the MIB show that someone is a victim of an uninsured or hit and run driver every 20-minutes. Their website also states that uninsured drivers cost the UK economy almost £1-billion every year.
The consequences of uninsured driving can include a £300 fixed penalty fine, six penalty points on your licence, your vehicle seized and potentially crushed or an unlimited fine and a possible driving ban if the case goes to court.
To report an uninsured vehicle online, visit www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 for non-emergencies.
For immediate danger or if a crime is in progress, call 999.
